Virginia Beach organization hosting holiday giveaway for 40 families

Sisters Healing Sisters Inc is hosting a Christmas giveaway on Dec. 11, 2021 for re-registered families in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sisters Healing Sisters Inc. is hosting a Christmas giveaway this weekend.

It is scheduled for Saturday, December 11 from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach EMS Volunteer Rescue Squad Conference Room.

The non-profit organization partnered with Heavenly Realty to sponsor 40 families in need for Christmas.

Rickkita Taylor Riddick, the Sisters Healing Sisters founder and president, told WAVY.com over 70 kids will receive gifts. They will also be greeted by Santa Claus.

“Our mission is to empower, educate, and elevate women from all walks of life through different workshops, resources, and outreach,” said Taylor Riddick.

This event is not open to the public. The application deadline for the giveaway was November 19.

Sisters Healing Sisters Inc. is collecting blankets for a “100 Blankets Donation Drive” until December 20. For more information visit https://www.sistershealingsistersinc.org/.