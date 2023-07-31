VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is currently accepting applications for Community Organization Grants (COG).
The grants are given to qualified non-profit organizations that provide services that affect the quality of life of Virginia beach residents.
Applicants must meet the following qualifications:
- Only non-profit {501 (c) (3)} organizations are eligible
- Funding must serve only Virginia Beach residents
- Awarded organizations must submit financial records and year-end performance data
The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 31. Those interested can apply online at budget.virginiabeach.gov/grants.