Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake among 2021’s Hardest-Working Cities in U.S.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Based on recent data, WalletHub has put together a list of 2021’s Hardest Working Cities in America, and among them are a few Hampton Roads cities.

The data compares metrics across 116 of the largest cities in America. Anchorage, Cheyenne, and Virginia Beach ranked in the top three spots with Norfolk as No. 9, Chesapeake as No. 12, and Detroit coming in last.

According to the write-up, the average U.S. worker puts in 1,779 hours per year — which is about 135 hours more than the average in Japan, 241 more than the U.K., and 393 more than Germany.

With the pandemic, it’s likely that average work hours are much longer than that.

The ranking system was based on eleven metrics broken into two categories, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

Direct Work Factors include average workweek hours, employment rate, households unemployed, workers with unused vacation time, engaged/committed workers, and residents ages 16-24 not working or in school.

Indirect Work Factors include average commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident, residents in local groups/organizations, and daily leisure time.

WalletHub pulled data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Travel Association, Gallup, Social Science Research Council, and Corporation for National & Community Service.