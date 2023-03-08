NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting and coerce and entice a 14-year-old to have sex with him.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Curtis Wade Spencer was on active duty in the Navy Nurse Corps.

Around July 27, 2022, Spencer contacted who he thought was a 14-year-old online and started to have a sexually explicit conversation with the minor.

Spencer sent photo and video of his genitals to the purported 14-year-old.

On August 17, 2022, Spencer left work at the Langley Air Force Base Hospital and went to a prearranged meeting spot expecting to meet a minor for sex.

When Spencer arrived he was met by an undercover agent and was arrested.