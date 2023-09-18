BARBOURSVILLE, W.V. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach men were arrested on drug and gun charges near Huntington, West Virginia.

The Barboursville Police Department says its officers arrested Marquise Billups and Gabriel Weaver at Tanyard Station on Route 60 last Tuesday.

Gabriel Weaver Marquise Billups

Police say there was a bullet hole in the side of the pair’s vehicle and a tire was also pierced. One of the guns in the vehicle was also reported stolen.

Both Billups and Weaver were charged with possession of controlled substance and felon in possession of firearm.