Virginia Beach man pleads guilty after DUI crash on I-64 that killed survey crew member

Erick Duane Kaba

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to charges he faced after a DUI crash on Interstate 64 that took the life of a worker who was part of a survey crew associated with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

Erick Duane Kaba pleaded guilty Monday to DUI involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and driving while suspended/revoked third offense.

His sentencing is now scheduled for July 30.

Police said Kaba’s vehicle went airborne during the crash back in March 2020, striking 23-year-old James C. Steinhauser, Jr. of Virginia Beach. Steinhauser died on impact.

After a two-month investigation, police arrested Kaba.

