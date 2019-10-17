Virginia Beach man arrested on dozens of sexual abuse charges involving a child

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police arrested a Virginia Beach man this week on 53 charges, including sexual abuse allegations involving a girl under the age of 13.

Police took Alexander Crichlow, 36, into custody on October 16 following a direct indictment.

Crichlow is facing the following charges: forcible sodomy – victim under the age of 13, indecent liberties by a parent, grandparent, etc. (23 counts), aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 (22 counts) and cruelty and injuries to children (7 counts.)

Suffolk Police began the investigation in April after a complaint and referral to Child Protective Services regarding the alleged offenses, which reportedly occurred at a home in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue.

Crichlow is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

