VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Everyone knows summers in Virginia Beach are great for soaking up the sun and enjoying the ocean, but according to Wallethub, it’s also a great place for summer job seekers.

Wallethub compared more than 180 markets across the U.S. to come up with list of the best place to find a summer job.

The study looked at things like employment outlook, affordability, commuter times and downtime-friendliness.

Virginia Beach ranks number 46 on the list between Fargo, ND and Buffalo, NY.