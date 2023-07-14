VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Library has ended overdue fines for all ages.

At the start of the month, the library implemented a fine-free program for all library accounts.

Fines of $.25 were added to every overdue item each day after the due date, which meant fees would rack up for library account holders.

“Overdue fines, and the inability to pay them, keep customers from returning to the library and returning their materials,” said VBPL director Kimberly B. Knight. “We want to remove as many barriers to accessing library resources as we can.”

In July 2021, the library made a similar change where they stopped charging overdue fees on youth accounts, but now all library accounts are without overdue fines.

By implementing this fee-free program for everyone, the Virginia Beach Public Library hopes to create more equitable access to knowledge in our community.

“Providing free, equitable access to information and resources is at the core of what libraries do,” Knight said.

Members are urged to return their overdue books and materials by Sept. 30, 2023, in order to have any fines waived from their accounts.

This VBPL free account initiative reaches beyond Virginia Beach residents, as all Virginia and Currituck County residents can also benefit from this program.

For more information on VBPL accounts, please visit the library’s website.