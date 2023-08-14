This home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach. (Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Fire Department says firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to the 2200 block of Stowe Road, behind the post office on Princess Anne Road, and found the single-story home fully engulfed.

The fire was marked under control at 8:07 p.m. and marked out at 10:06 p.m.

The home wasn’t occupied at the time. A firefighter did receive a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.