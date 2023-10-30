VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach History Museums is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony in honor of those who served in the United States military.

The event takes place at Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School (PACTS/UKHS) on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, attendees will be able to tour the PACTS/UKHS Museum, meet school alumni and connect with local veterans.

The keynote speaker for this year’s program is U.S. Air Force Major (Ret.) Earl Johnson, who is now director of the American Independence Youth Leadership Conference.

Additionally, there will be a panel of distinguished veterans sharing their narratives and taking questions from the audience.

Other special guest will be in attendance and music will be provided Symphonicity’s traveling ensemble.

The event is free and open to the public. To register for the event click here.