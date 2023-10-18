VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) will host two upcoming COVID-19 clinics.

Clinics will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 27 at the VBDPH central office located at 4452 Corporation Lane.

According to VBDPH, it is recommended that everyone over six months old get a COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone under the age of 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Most people with employer-based health insurance will likely be eligible to receive the vaccine at no cost since it will be covered as a preventative service.

Children without insurance will be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines through the existing Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. This program provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of their inability to pay.

Adults without insurance can get the vaccine free through the CDC funded Bridge Access Program.

Both clinics are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

To schedule an appointment online click here.