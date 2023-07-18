VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Heart Association named the city of Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services a Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Agency.

Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke with Brigade Chief Matt Owens about the national recognition in today’s Community Chat. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

“This is a really outstanding achievement for our organization,” said Owens.

The American Heart Association defines the program on their website. “The Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program was launched in 2014 and continues to celebrate the achievement of the prehospital providers and their collaboration with each other and hospitals specific to patient care.”

The department is being praised for the high quality care they provide for heart attacks and strokes, in their emergency response and prehospital work.

Between Virginia Beach EMS and their emergency response partners, there are about 1,000 providers serving the city. This includes volunteer help along with teaming up with the Virginia Beach Fire Department for emergency response.

Owens said they could not do all this work without the volunteers. For those that want to join, they are actively recruiting. You can also shadow EMS teams, something that sparked his interest in the field 20 years ago. Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach EMS also received the Target Heart Attack Honor Roll designation. This recognizes the department’s hospital partnerships. It highlights the continuing care they provide in time-critical cases.

When patients are having a heart attack or stroke, identifying the patient’s needs and communicating with the hospital team is essential.

“They can prepare and get ready to receive the patient and do what needs to be done on their end,” Owens said. “So, really EMS has a really large role in shaping the outcome of the clinical care the patient receives.”

It’s not only first responders that are essential, but bystanders. Owens said community participation leads to the best possible outcomes, like having public access to AEDs and learning CPR. It helps buy time for the patient until when they can receive care from the first responders.

This summer with the extreme heat, Owens also reminds community members to be mindful. Stay hydrated and take breaks indoors.

