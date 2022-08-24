RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs, Youngkin says, 510 of which will be at DroneUp’s headquarters on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

DroneUp will invest just over $20 million for the new testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie.

The company also plans to create three drone hubs at Walmart locations in Virginia this year, after announcing a multi-year deal with Walmart for drone delivery services at 34 sites by the end of the year.

“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a release. “This homegrown Virginia company is transforming product delivery through its partnership with Walmart, and we are proud to partner with DroneUp as it extends its footprint across the Commonwealth and creates more than 650 cutting-edge jobs. The Commonwealth successfully competed against multiple states for this expansion project and I’m so proud of the multi-pronged effort to attract this investment to Virginia.”

Walmart has a minority stake in DroneUp, which will be the exclusive provider of drones for Walmart.

“The team at DroneUp couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received from Governor Youngkin’s office and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole over the years,” said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. “Virginia is our home, and we are proud to be able to continue to bring new innovation, talent, and economic opportunities to our great state. This investment and expansion will not only bring new career opportunities to our region, but also allow us to tap into the brightest minds around Unmanned Aircraft System development and design.”

