VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lockdown at Virginia Beach’s courthouse complex at the municipal center has been lifted after a potentially dangerous situation Wednesday, authorities say.

A woman had called around 11:22 a.m. and said she was armed in the courthouse parking lot and trying to harm herself. That prompted a lockdown at the courthouse and nearby schools.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said authorities were able to trace the woman’s cell phone location and take her into custody around 12:35 p.m.

Authorities haven’t shared additional information in the case, but said the courthouse has since reopened.