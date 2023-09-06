VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Virginia Beach City Council are asking residents to weigh in on an action plan.

During the Virginia Beach City Council retreat in August, council members asked residents what they believe City Council’s focus should be when it comes to policy development and decision making.

A survey is available on SpeakUpVB.com. Residents are encouraged to share their input on how much focus each theme should receive, which will outline where the city manager and staff will focus their efforts.

The resident rankings and comments gathered through the survey will be provided to City Council prior to finalizing the FY24-26 focused area plan.

The survey will be available until Monday, Sept. 18.