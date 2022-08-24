VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach business owner has been arrested on rape charges.

Benjamin Young

42-year-old Benjamin Young, owner of Hybrid Air, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing sex charges.

The charges state that the victim is 13 or older but 10 On Your Side has yet to confirm the victim’s age.

Macie Allen with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that Young and the victim knew each other.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the charges.

Stay with WAVY News for updates on this case.