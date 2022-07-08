MaeMae (right) and Bear (left) are two of many animals in need of adoption at VBACAC.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center (VBACAC) is looking for residents in the community to adopt a pet from their facility.

“What we need is for our community to pull together and adopt. If you have an open space in your home and in your heart, please adopt a pet…any pet,” the shelter said on Facebook.

The shelter says they are at capacity, and that they are at their max for receiving more pets.

According to the Facebook post, VBACAC has over 200 animals in its care at this time, including 6-year-old Maltese mix named MaeMae and 12-13-year-old Pitbull Terrior named Bear who are looking to be adopted as a pair.

Those who are interested in adoption can check out the adoptable animals on their website or stop by their center located at 341 S. Birdneck Road.