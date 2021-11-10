Virginia Beach adding lacrosse as varsity sport; first school district in area to do so

Hampton Roads is currently the only major metropolitan area on the East Coast to not have high school-sanctioned public school varsity lacrosse.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will be the first school district in the Hampton Roads region to sponsor high school varsity lacrosse.

The vote from the Virginia Beach School Board was unanimous on Tuesday night, and it was a long time coming. Virginia Beach’s school board first heard a proposal for lacrosse several years ago.

Hampton Roads is the only major metropolitan area on the East Coast to not have high school-sanctioned public school varsity lacrosse, WAVY’s Nathan Epstein reported in 2020.

“This speaks to the sustained commitment of the lacrosse community over the last 10 years,” said Virginia Beach School Board Chair Carolyn Rye, who had been advocating for the addition of varsity lacrosse.

Currently eight Virginia Beach schools have boys and girls club teams. Varsity lacrosse will begin in the spring of 2023, with boys and girls teams at 11 city high schools, Rye says.

Cox High club player Griffin Butt spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in support of the move.

“Being fully immersed in the sport has made me thankful for everything it has given me in return,” Butt said. “Winning championships and having last second goals come second to the friendships I’ve built and the lessons I’ve learned.”

