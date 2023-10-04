VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council moved Tuesday night to accept a $275,000 grant to remove abandoned and derelict boats in city waterways.

The funding from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission will go to the Vessel Disposal and Ruse Foundation, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach that works with the city to identify and remove derelict boats.

The $275K will toward the removal and disposal expenses for 18 different vessels. They include sailboats, barges and other vessels that have either run aground or have been partially submerged in places like the Lynnhaven River and Broad Bay.

You can see the full list of vessels and sites on page 126 of the formal session agenda document.