Virginia August 12 COVID-19 update: 776 new cases, 8 new deaths statewide, Hampton Roads’ cases trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases went down for the 4th straight day on Wednesday, causing Virginia’s overall statewide numbers to decrease in that time despite rising cases in the rest of the state.

The 7-day average of cases for the Eastern District (Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore) is now at 306 per day, its lowest mark in a month, but still remains well above numbers earlier in the pandemic. The average first started to drop around July 25, and Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that Hampton Roads’ numbers were “encouraging.” The region’s percent of positive tests is also continuing to drop overall, but still remains above 10%. Norfolk is almost down to 10% after going as high as 17% in July.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +776 , 102,521 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday, trending down overall

, 102,521 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday, trending down overall New deaths ( +8 , 2,352 total), four in Tidewater, overall trending down

, 2,352 total), four in Tidewater, overall trending down Hospitalizations ( +12 patients , 1,281 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide, trending up slightly

, 1,281 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide, trending up slightly Testing (7.3% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now around 13,000 per day, down from high of 17,000 per day

Though Hampton Roads’ new cases have dropped some, the rest of the state’s daily average of new cases has increased by 300 cases per day compared to a month ago. Hospitalizations in the rest of the state are up, but deaths are down.

There’s also been a slight drop in hospitalizations in Hampton Roads recently.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region

Accomack 1,108 cases, 82 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+2 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 3,008 cases, 239 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+50 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 188 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 166 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,273 cases, 52 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 401 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 621 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 18 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 1,872 cases, 82 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 3,802 cases, 208 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+15 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 296 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 1,855 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 death (+22 cases)

Southampton: 285 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+11 cases)

Suffolk: 1,334 cases, 95 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 5,139 cases, 258 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+28 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (no increases)

York: 375 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

201 new cases (199 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), trending down

(199 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), trending down 4 new deaths (3 in Hampton Roads) , mostly steady

, mostly steady 508 current hospitalizations (24 less than Tuesday, trending down slightly)

(24 less than Tuesday, trending down slightly) 7-day rate of positive tests: 10.55%, trending down overall

Chesapeake – 12.3% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore – 4.6% — Steady and low overall, but slight trend up (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.4% — back down after slight increase, mostly steady

Norfolk – 10.2% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.2% — Down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12.7% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 8.5% — trending back down overall

Western Tidewater — 13.6% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.