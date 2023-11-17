NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 17, the Virginia Arts Festival announced their 2024 season.

In Friday’s Community Chat, Director of Public Relations Alli Pereira spoke with Digital Host Sarah Goode about the announcement and upcoming season. Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page.

The organization’s 27th season will feature renowned artists and groups from the worlds of theater, dance and music. They have a genre to entertain each guest, from classical and jazz to rock and Broadway.

“I think what we do really well is present all the different genres. We are not a one-size-fits all. We are in different venues, different cities,” Pereira said.

Highlights for this season include Dance Theatre of Harlem, Martha Graham Dance Company, Broadway Star Adrienne Warren, Jazz vocalist Samara Joy and a concert performance of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-nominated Sweeney Todd.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Arts Festival.

Warren is a Hampton Roads native. She grew up here and was a Hurrah Player and a Governor’s School of the Arts student. She is a Tony-award winning Broadway star, winning the award for The Tina Turner Musical. She will perform one-night-only at the Attucks Theater.

“We are thrilled to have her as part of our season,” Pereira said.

A new act this year is the 360 All-Stars. They will showcase breakdancing, acrobatics, and lots of impressive stunts. They will perform at the TCC Roper Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Favorite annual events like the Virginia International Tattoo will also be a part of the lineup for 2024. This year’s theme is “Celebration of Freedom” in conjunction with 80 years from the D-Day landings and 75 years from the founding of NATO.

You will have to wait to hear more about Williamsburg Live, the season finale event. Stay tuned for updates.

In a press release, Virginia Arts Festival Perry Artistic Director Robert W. Cross spoke about the new season.

“We’re honored to present an array of artists who represent the best in their fields: revered

dance companies, critically acclaimed composers and musicians, bright new stars of jazz and

Broadway, and more,” said Cross. “It’s a season full of thrills, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Tickets for shows during the 2023 holidays and the upcoming 2024 season are available now. Find more information at vafest.org, by calling 757-282-2822 or by visiting the Festival Ticket Office, 440 Bank St., Norfolk.