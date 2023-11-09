VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announced the South Building will open in January 2024.

After a $28.9 million project, the new space will open on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The newly renovated and expanded building will open with a variety of new features. It will have more than a dozen species, including North American river otters, Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, cuttlefish and mantis shrimp.

Plus, the facility will have interactive exhibits, kids play areas, touch pools, an observable veterinary care center and water quality lab. Find even more when the doors open in the new year.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests into our reimagined South Building,” said president and CEO Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, in a release. “This space will expand our offerings and education programming, enhancing the overall guest experience.”

The new education hall will host students for field trips. In addition, a 200-person outdoor amphitheater will provide a large space for events, programs and entertainment.

Members can attend the opening experience on Saturday, Jan. 13.

