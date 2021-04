Virginia April 5 COVID-19 update: 1,023 new cases; vaccine eligibility opens further in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported just over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday as vaccine eligibility increased even more across Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach joined Chesapeake and Norfolk in phase 2 (vaccines for the general public), while the Hampton and Peninsula health districts moved to phase 1c of eligibility.

While coronavirus cases have been pretty stagnant recently, Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says most of the recent cases are in younger, unvaccinated people. Virus levels should decrease further when those people get vaccinated.

Despite a recent uptick in cases, Virginia's COVID-19 restrictions could ease again because officials are now focusing on hospitalizations and deaths.



Vaccine head Dr. Danny Avula says the recent increase in cases is due to younger, unvaccinated people.https://t.co/asEFL1uzfG — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 5, 2021

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,023, 626,171 total), (1,468 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 17.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+31, 10,360 total), recent increase in reporting but much lower than this winter

Current hospitalizations (-7 patients, 1,028 total), holding around 1,000 patients

Testing (6.4% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (4,224,890 total doses, 77,879 per day on average, 1,543,719 fully vaccinated, 32.8% with at least one dose, 18.1% fully vaccinated

Local cases

Accomack: 2,724 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,702 cases, 921 hospitalized, 277 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,073 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,088 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 9,671 cases, 338 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+18 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,957 cases, 136 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 4,324 cases, 139 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 581 cases, 21 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,903 cases, 357 hospitalized, 212 deaths (+24 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,351 cases, 908 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+31 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 770 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 816 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,420 cases, 624 hospitalized, 173 deaths (+9 cases,+ 1 death)

Southampton: 1,917 cases, 53 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,476 cases, 423 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 33,538 cases, 1,453 hospitalized, 367 deaths (+56 cases, + 1 death)

Williamsburg: 699 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,500 cases, 59 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

For more information, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.