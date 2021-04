Virginia April 22 COVID-19 update: 1,373 new cases, 13 new deaths; 1K still hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s metrics COVID-19 metrics continue to be stagnant as May approaches.

The average number of cases per day however has dropped slightly to just above 1,300 per day, and deaths are down significantly from earlier but around 18 new deaths are still be reported daily. 1,000-plus people are still currently hospitalized due to the virus.

New cases: ( +1,373 , 650,981 total), 1,336 per day on average

, 650,981 total), 1,336 per day on average New deaths ( +13, 10,625 total), 18 per day on average

10,625 total), 18 per day on average Current hospitalizations ( -16 patients , 1,104 total)

, 1,104 total) Testing ( 5.9% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 5,558,769 total doses, 76,893 per day on average , 2,248,339 fully vaccinated, 41.1% with at least one dose , 26.3% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,502,015 total)

Though more and more people are getting vaccinated, which should help lower infection rates further. More than 75,000 people are getting vaccinated each day and more than 41% of Virginians have at least one dose.

Local cases