NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting another free VIN engraving event on Saturday, October 1.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

The event aims to help prevent the theft and sale of catalytic converters. The emission control devices are a major target for thieves and can cost thousands of dollars to replace.

It takes about 15 minutes per vehicle.

You do need to sign up ahead of time for select spots.