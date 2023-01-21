YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13.

Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.

Andarius McClelland, 21, of Newport News, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Selby’s death after the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled her death as a homicide, saying she died from a single gunshot wound.

Those in attendance at the vigil lit candles and shared memories and photos of her at the end of Yorktown Beach.

Her stepfather, Corey Sellers, said she was very much loved, and was taken way too early.

“No father is supposed to bury their daughter,” Sellers said. “It’s hard for everybody, so we’re just going to try and keep her in our heart and let God do the rest. I love her.

“I love you Aonesty.”