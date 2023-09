NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — John Cunningham was standing on his porch filming the rain and wind when he said was able to get the above video on camera of a tree limb hitting a powerline.

After investigating, he saw that a large tree limb had fallen across some powerlines. After the fire department showed up and determined there were no fires, Cunningham said the department contacted Dominion Energy. The company was able to restore power within 40 minutes, Cunningham said.