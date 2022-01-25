Video: ODU men look to snap losing streak against Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics Release) — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team will tangle with the Charlotte 49ers twice this upcoming week, with the first one being Wednesday night inside Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C.

ODU (7-11, 2-3) enters the game Wednesday after losing both games in the Texas swing last week falling 77-69 to Rice and 69-56 to North Texas. C.J. Keyser leads four in double figures averaging 14.2 points per contest. Kalu Ezikpe and Austin Trice are next in scoring at 11.3 per game and Jaylin Hunter joins them in double figures averaging 10.4 points per game. Ezikpe leads the team in rebounding at 7.0 per game, while Trice and Mekhi Long are right behind at 6.7 per game apiece.

Charlotte (10-7, 3-2) hits the home floor after splitting games on their Texas swing losing 65-51 at North Texas and defeating Rice 67-64. Jahmir Young leads the 49ers in scoring averaging 19 points per game, while Austin Butler is second in scoring (12.4 ppg) and leads in rebounding at 6.5 per contest.

The 49ers are averaging 70 points per game, while allowing 71.59. Charlotte is hitting .466 from the field and allowing opponents to hit .458. From 3-point range the 49ers are hitting .361 and from the foul line they are among the league leaders hitting over 77% from the charity stripe.

Old Dominion leads the all-time series 27-15, while in C-USA action ODU leads 12-3. The Monarchs have won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams.