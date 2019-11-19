VIDEO: Newport News Police need help solving December 2018 homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police need your help identifying a person of interest in the 2018 death of a North Carolina resident.

10 On Your Side first reported the shooting death of 44-year-old Larry Hartwell Vick back in late December of 2018.

On December 22, police say they were dispatched to the area of 22nd St. and Oak Ave. shortly after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders say they located a Vick on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Vick was transported to a local hospital, where he later died at 1:38 p.m., officials say.

Nearly a year later, Newport News Police are still working to find the person responsible.

In a video, a person of interest in the incident is seen walking on a sidewalk.

If you know anything about this homicide, the person of interest, or the individual responsible, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Crime Line callers may remain anonymous, are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.

You can also submit a tip through P3tips.com.

