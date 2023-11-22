PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As you get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, we have you covered with travel tips and advice to get you there safely.

Important information whether you are staying local or traveling out of town.

Car travel

According to the AAA, 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving. And, most travelers will use cars over any other mode of transportation.

Good news for those driving by car — gas prices are decreasing. They are down from last year, and last month. Find the lowest gas prices near you using the tracker on WAVY.com.

Flying for the holidays

Before you fly out of town, make sure to double-check your flight with your airline. Take a look to see if there are delays, cancellations or gate changes.

Also, be aware of what you are checking or bringing along in your carry-on items. You don’t want to have to throw anything away at security!

Riding the train

Amtrak has increased their schedule through Monday, Nov. 27. If you are riding the train this week, take advantage of the additional ride and bypass any holiday traffic on the road.

Staying healthy

While you travel, make sure you are staying healthy. Keep up with the latest flu numbers on the CDC’s website. Click here to view the latest report.

Weather forecast

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast from our Super Doppler 10 team. Click here to view the latest weather blog.

