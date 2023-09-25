NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month. The WAVY Digital Desk is learning more about organizations in our community, offering resources to communities in Hampton Roads.

In this Community Chat, Digital Host Sarah Goode speaks with Natisha Wilson, Founder and Executive of Village Family. Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page.

Village Family Quality Food and Community Resource Center is open to everyone. While they began as an organization helping fight hunger, they have grown over the years. They offer a variety of services, resources and events to the community.

Every fourth Sunday they host a Community Family Reunion from 3 to 5 p.m. It is hosted at First Calvary Baptist Church, 813 Henry Street.

The Halloween Charity Gala Fundraiser will benefit Village Family Community Outreach Programs. That will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at Greenbrier Country Club, 1301 Volvo Pkwy. To attend and find out more, click here.

Click here to find out more about the non-profit and their community resources.