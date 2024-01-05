CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office released bling footage of one of the recent incidents of an attempted home arson.
The attempted arson and use of a fire bomb occurred in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court in the Indian River area. The recent incidences on Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 occurred in the early mornings.
The two suspects used a rock and cinder block to break glass while trying to throw a molotov cocktail through the window.
This video of a suspect caught on a home camera shows the moment the molotov cocktail hit a house.
One subject appears to be wearing black jeans with a white design near the pocket, dark blue jacket with hood, black shoes and black baseball hat. The subject fled the scene on foot headed toward Allison Drive.
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.