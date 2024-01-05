CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office released bling footage of one of the recent incidents of an attempted home arson.

The attempted arson and use of a fire bomb occurred in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court in the Indian River area. The recent incidences on Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 occurred in the early mornings.

The two suspects used a rock and cinder block to break glass while trying to throw a molotov cocktail through the window.

This video of a suspect caught on a home camera shows the moment the molotov cocktail hit a house.

One subject appears to be wearing black jeans with a white design near the pocket, dark blue jacket with hood, black shoes and black baseball hat. The subject fled the scene on foot headed toward Allison Drive.