Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Hampton and Virginia Beach on Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Mike Pence will make three stops in Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

Pence will start the morning with a tour in Hampton at the NASA Langley Research Center.

During the afternoon, he is scheduled to tour Hampton University’s Proton Therapy Institute in honor of Black History Month. The tour will highlight the university’s advanced cancer research and treatment. Then he will have a roundtable talk with students and patients, before traveling to Virginia Beach to meet with Navy special warfare operators (SEALs).

10 On Your Side will have team coverage of his visit with Aesia Toliver, Deanna Bettineschi and Andy Fox.

Stay with WAVY on-air and online as we cover Pence’s visit.