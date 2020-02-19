Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Hampton and Virginia Beach on Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Mike Pence will make three stops in Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

Pence will start the morning with a tour in Hampton at the NASA Langley Research Center.

During the afternoon, he is scheduled to tour Hampton University’s Proton Therapy Institute in honor of Black History Month. The tour will highlight the university’s advanced cancer research and treatment.  Then he will have a roundtable talk with students and patients, before traveling to Virginia Beach to meet with Navy special warfare operators (SEALs).

10 On Your Side will have team coverage of his visit with Aesia Toliver, Deanna Bettineschi and Andy Fox.

Stay with WAVY on-air and online as we cover Pence’s visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories