VHSL increases attendance to 1,000 for state championship football games

(WAVY) — Three area teams will play for state football championships on Saturday and good news for prep football lovers, the Virginia High School League has increased capacity at the games from 500 to 1,000 fans.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times and maintain six-feet of physical distance between spectators who are not family members defined in Executive Order 72.

The area match-ups will take place here in Hampton Roads.

In the Class 6 state title game, Oscar Smith (8-0) will host South County (9-0) at Oscar Smith High School at 2:00.

In the Class 4 state championship, Lake Taylor (7-0) will host Salem (9-0) at Lake Taylor High School at 3:00.

In the Class 3 state title tilt, Lafayette (8-0) will play Lord Botetourt (9-0) at 2:00 at Wanner Stadium.

To purchase tickets, go to https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL