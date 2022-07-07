HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – VFW Post 3219 in Phoebus is getting ready to throw a 100th birthday party for a local hero on Sunday, July 10.

Leonard Yarrington, who is an active member of the post, is a World War II veteran who fought during the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The birthday party will take place at the VFW post located at 122 E. Mellen St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ahead of the event, Yarrington will be riding his VFW motorcade between The Devonshire and the post from 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Make sure to wave hello if you see him riding by.

The event is open to the public and guests can get more information or RSVP on its Facebook event page.