Veterans Day freebies: Vets can get free meals and more at these spots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several area restaurants are showing thanks to veterans by offering free items and meals on Monday.
Here are some of the locations offering freebies:
Applebee’s: Free dine-in meal for all veterans and active duty – all day
California Pizza Kitchen: Choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from Veterans Day menu – all day
Chili’s: free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day
Mission BBQ: Free sandwiches and cake for all veterans and active duty personnel – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bubba’s 33 in Chesapeake: Free meals for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day
IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active duty personnel – all day, just show military ID