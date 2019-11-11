Veterans Day freebies: Vets can get free meals and more at these spots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several area restaurants are showing thanks to veterans by offering free items and meals on Monday.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies:

Applebee’s: Free dine-in meal for all veterans and active duty – all day

California Pizza Kitchen: Choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from Veterans Day menu – all day

Chili’s: free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day

Mission BBQ: Free sandwiches and cake for all veterans and active duty personnel – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bubba’s 33 in Chesapeake: Free meals for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active duty personnel – all day, just show military ID

