CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vessel hit the underside of the Route 168 Bypass Bridge in Chesapeake, the city announced on Friday.

The city says they were alerted about the crash by the Coast Guard, and that inspectors deemed the bridge still safe to drive.

However, there will be further assessments and repairs, which started with a southbound, right-lane closure starting on Saturday at 7 a.m.

The city doesn’t know how long the closure may last, but officials said they’d share updates as they’re available. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.