NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Wisconsin at Nauticus in Norfolk sustained “very minor” damage as the result of a small electrical fire Friday afternoon, Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams said.

A fire was reported at 3:47 p.m. on the Wisconsin, and when crews arrived, they found light smoke several levels down on the ship.

During heavy thunderstorms, water penetrated into the ship, which caused a small electrical fire.

Williams said all guests and workers were escorted off of the ship safely.

The Battleship Wisconsin is one of the largest and last battleships ever built by the U.S. Navy. The ship was commissioned April 16, 1944 and was played out of commission at Bayonne in March 1958. However, it was recommissioned in October 1988 as part of President Ronald Reagan’s ‘600-ship Navy’. It served in Operation Desert Storm from Jan. 15, 1991 until Feb. 27, 1991 and it was decommissioned again on Sept. 30, 1991 and stricken from the Naval Vessel Register Jan. 12, 1995. It moved to Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Oct. 15, 1996 and on Feb. 12, 1998, she was restored to the Naval Vessel Register, and it remains berthed next to Nauticus in Norfolk.