DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Verizon was having serious issues across Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks on Thursday, affecting 911 calls, but the issue appears to have been fixed.

Downdetector shows Verizon cell and internet service was reported down or spotty across the region starting around 11:30 a.m., in South Mills, Grandy, Pendleton, Kitty Hawk, Elizabeth City, Edenton and more.

Dare County Emergency Management said texting 911 from Verizon users was working, but the caller’s voice cut out on voice calls.

Director Drew Pearson said however at 2:45 p.m. that the issue appeared to have been fixed and calls were going through again. He said Verizon had not shared a cause of the outage.