HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Verizon customers in Hampton Roads are reporting widespread service disruptions, according to calls coming into WAVY News 10 as well as reports via Downdetector.com, which tracks outages to internet, social media and other platforms.

Several people have called into the WAVY News 10 newsroom late Monday evening reporting outages.

Downdetector.com indicated that, just before 11 p.m., there were 830 Verizon outages reported in Virginia Beach, 416 outages in Newport News and 322 outages in Hampton.

Those cities, as well as Baltimore, Houston, Henrico County, Philadelphia, Richmond and Chesapeake, were the most reported locations experiencing outages. The outages appeared to spike just before 10 p.m., according to Downdetector.com.

In Richmond, Verizon outages spiked around 10 p.m., with 1,774 reported there, 960 reported in Philadelphia, and 840 reported in Henrico County, near Richmond, according to Downdetector.com.

Customers in other cities, such as Houston and Baltimore, were also experiencing Verizon outages. In Baltimore as of about 10 p.m. 5,931 outages were reported.

Verizon has been responding to people reporting the outages on the renamed X social media platform, where it was a trending topic.

Hello! We are asking you to DM, so we can find out more about if there is an outage or any other issues. Please DM us, so we can find out more and help. 🙂 *Maria — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) August 8, 2023

Comments on Downdetector.com indicate that some Hampton Roads Verizon customers have had their service restored, but service for others had not been restored as of midnight Tuesday.

Verizon did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about the outage.