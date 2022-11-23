ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford Highway and Washington Street in Olney.
The two vehicles t-boned each other, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, but reported no injuries.
Onley Police Department investigated the motor vehicle accident. The station crews assisted with safety and traffic control.