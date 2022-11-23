Photo courtesy of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford Highway and Washington Street in Olney.

The two vehicles t-boned each other, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, but reported no injuries.

Photo – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Photo – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Photo c- Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Photo – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Onley Police Department investigated the motor vehicle accident. The station crews assisted with safety and traffic control.