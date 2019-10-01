Vehicle hauling camper overturns on U.S. 58 in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash is impacting traffic on U.S. 58 in Southampton County.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post units responded to Southampton Parkway (U.S. 58) in the area of New Market Road after a vehicle hauling a camper overturned.

All westbound lanes were initally blocked following the crash. There were then alternating east and westbound closers, according to VDOT.

Update: Accident: WB on US-58 at MM443 in Southampton Co. All WB & all EB travel lanes alternating closure. Delay 2 mi.7:34AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) October 1, 2019

Virginia State Police dispatch said troopers responded to the scene.

The volunteer fire department later said two people with minor injuries were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

