Vehicle hauling camper overturns on U.S. 58 in Southampton County

Credit: Courtland Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash is impacting traffic on U.S. 58 in Southampton County.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post units responded to Southampton Parkway (U.S. 58) in the area of New Market Road after a vehicle hauling a camper overturned.

All westbound lanes were initally blocked following the crash. There were then alternating east and westbound closers, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police dispatch said troopers responded to the scene.

The volunteer fire department later said two people with minor injuries were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

