NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and Forrest Drive in Newport News.

At least two vehicles were involved, and injuries were reported, dispatchers say. The call for the crash came in at 9 a.m.

Photos sent in by a WAVY viewer show firefighters responding to a flipped vehicle and a red SUV.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.