UPDATE 2: A second lane of Interstate 264 westbound near Ballentine Boulevard has reopened to traffic as of 9:54 a.m. The right and right-center lanes are now open. I-264 westbound traffic is no longer being rerouted to Military Highway.

UPDATE 1: One lane of traffic has resumed moving as of about 9 a.m., VDOT cameras indicate. The left shoulder lane, left lane, left-center lane and right-center lane are still closed.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264 were closed as of 7:51 a.m.

VDOT is reporting traffic backups of more than 1.5 miles as of 8:55 a.m. VDOT cameras indicate I-264 westbound is closed at Military Highway and traffic exiting the interstate there.

