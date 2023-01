HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Eastbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel have been closed Saturday night due to a vehicle fire.

Virginia State Police said they got the call about the fire at 5:13 p.m. and crews were working to extinguish the fire and reopen the eastbound tunnel.

There’s no timetable for reopening at this time and no word on injuries. WAVY’s working to gather more details.

