UPDATE: The lanes are now cleared.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a vehicle fire on the westbound part of I-64, near 264 Interchange, about a half a mile west of I-264W, or Exit 268A, in Norfolk.

The call came in at around 1:40 p.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. The west right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.