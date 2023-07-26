SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer caused lane closures Wednesday morning in Suffolk.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Whaleyville Blvd. Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV.
Due to a diesel fuel leak following the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes on Whaleyville Blvd. were closed. Officials say the road will remain closed for “several more hours.”
