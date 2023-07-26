Officials say northbound and southbound lanes on Whaleyville Blvd. would be closed for "several more hours."

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer caused lane closures Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Whaleyville Blvd. Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

A vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer caused lanes closures on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Due to a diesel fuel leak following the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes on Whaleyville Blvd. were closed. Officials say the road will remain closed for “several more hours.”

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash and if there are any injuries.