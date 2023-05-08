CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning in Chesapeake.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of S. George Washington Highway and Highway 17. Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on S. George Washington Highway when it collided with a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed as a result of the crash, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured
The crash has closed all lanes on northbound Route 17 at George Washington Highway. Officials say the estimated time the lanes will reopen is 10 a.m.
No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
