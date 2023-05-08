All lanes on northbound Route 17 at George Washington Highway closed due to crash. ETA for reopening is 10 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of S. George Washington Highway and Highway 17. Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on S. George Washington Highway when it collided with a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed as a result of the crash, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured

The crash has closed all lanes on northbound Route 17 at George Washington Highway. Officials say the estimated time the lanes will reopen is 10 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: All lanes on Northbound Rt 17 at George Washington Hwy are CLOSED due to a motor vehicle accident. ETA for reopening is 10am. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) May 8, 2023

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.