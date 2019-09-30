VDOT welcomes new Ferryboat Powhatan to Jamestown-Scotland Ferry fleet

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a new ferryboat sailing along the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Fleet and its name is Powhatan.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) welcomed the Ferryboat Powhatan on Monday to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Fleet.

The 24-hour ferry operation named Powhatan to replace Ferryboat Virginia which more than doubles Virginia’s carrying capacity with the total of 70 vehicle accommodations for new ferryboat.

First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam @FirstLadyVA at today’s dedication ceremony for the newest addition to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry fleet, the Powhatan 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/jp4BJ1gKjo — VDOT (@VaDOT) September 30, 2019

The construction for double-ended, steel hull Powhatan began in 2016 with VT Halter Marine, Inc. taking over the work with a budget $23.4 million.

“Ferries are a lifeline for locals, businesses and services on both sides of the James River, and we welcome the Ferryboat Powhatan as a part of our fleet,” said Shannon Valentine, Seccretary of Transportation.

Photo Courtesy – VDOT

VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich hopes the new ferryboat would allow VDOT to meet the current and future demand for “reliable transportation between Surry and James City counties.”